Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 31,954 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,954 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKM. CWM LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SK Telecom by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 118,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKM

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.