Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 519 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $22.17 on Monday, reaching $1,529.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,160. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,361.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,276.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $792.47 and a twelve month high of $1,555.06.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.