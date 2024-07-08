Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,668 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 579,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,847. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

