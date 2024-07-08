Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,717 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Boise Cascade worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 80.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 25.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.01. 193,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,431. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

