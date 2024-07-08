Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 83,494 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,494 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 119,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,874,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

MAR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

