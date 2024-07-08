Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 98,335 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,335 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $193,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

