Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.91. 762,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $755,103 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

