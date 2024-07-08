Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $131,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after buying an additional 238,097 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,275,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROK traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $265.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.