Norden Group LLC Acquires New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

