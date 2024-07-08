Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,256 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $128,825,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

