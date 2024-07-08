Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,681 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after buying an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Block by 8.3% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.78 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

