Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,456 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 69.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 39.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 44.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

