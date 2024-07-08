Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,108 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

