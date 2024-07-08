Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 37,482 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 144,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASX. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

