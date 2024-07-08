Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,711 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.