Norden Group LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. DA Davidson lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

AZEK stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

