Norden Group LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WSO opened at $481.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.61 and a 200 day moving average of $431.75. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $493.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

