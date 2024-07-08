Norden Group LLC Invests $404,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of FMX stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.