Norden Group LLC Invests $436,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 38,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $220.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

