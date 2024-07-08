Norden Group LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 410.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 129.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 266,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $128.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $134.61.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

