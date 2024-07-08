Norden Group LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.47.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $301.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

