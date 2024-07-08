Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

View Our Latest Report on FND

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.