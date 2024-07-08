Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,379.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 86,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 84,455 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $145.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.