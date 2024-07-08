Norden Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 46.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.