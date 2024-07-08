Norden Group LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

SYY opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

