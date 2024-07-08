Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 333,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amcor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

