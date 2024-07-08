Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 32,275.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $60,867,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MCO opened at $432.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $432.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.45.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
