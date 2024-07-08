NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.52 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. NULS has a market cap of $32.52 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,136,790 coins and its circulating supply is 109,058,602 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

