NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $128.63. Approximately 84,031,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 473,761,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.83.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,734,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,465,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,734,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,465,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,999,590 shares of company stock worth $348,994,385 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 867.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 32,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,447,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

