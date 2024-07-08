OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 979 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 50,031 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after buying an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 153,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $467.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

