Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,388,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.