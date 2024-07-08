Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.80. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.7 %

Ovintiv stock opened at C$63.43 on Monday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$48.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

