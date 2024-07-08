Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $606,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3,246.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 189,016 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

