Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 21.82 and last traded at 21.45. 60,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 76,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.47.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on PARAA

Paramount Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of 20.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. The company had revenue of 7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.