Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Stories

