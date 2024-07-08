PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.87 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 2,155,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,816,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

