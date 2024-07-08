PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $397.76 million and $9.53 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 398,936,871 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 398,936,871.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99840586 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $8,410,267.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

