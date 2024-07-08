PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

