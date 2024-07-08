Persistence Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $352,919.98 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $37.43 million and approximately $352,919.98 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,038,475 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

