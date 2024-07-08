Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 812.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Pfizer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 200,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

PFE opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

