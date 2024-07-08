Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.87 and last traded at $27.92. 3,343,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 39,967,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.