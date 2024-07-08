Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.