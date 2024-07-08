Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

