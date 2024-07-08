Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.51

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.51 and last traded at $234.25, with a volume of 1621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

