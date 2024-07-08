Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.44

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 83540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,506 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 349,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 378,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 284,244 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

