Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 499.3% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 59,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,017.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 236,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 215,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

