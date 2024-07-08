PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading Up 1.7%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 15,351,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 27,226,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90. The company has a market cap of £66.30 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.
