PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of PSK opened at C$26.53 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.11.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.30.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
