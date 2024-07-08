PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at C$26.53 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.89%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

