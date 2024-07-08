Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$95.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.