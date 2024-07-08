Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $255.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.25.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.43. Primerica has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.